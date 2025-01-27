Simultaneous polls plan directly linked to future of India’s youth: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government’s ambitious plan of One Nation, One Election, or simultaneous polls, was directly linked to the future of India’s youth, urging them to come forward in large numbers to steer the ongoing debate around it so that the country can move in the right direction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the customary National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at the Cariappa parade ground in Delhi Cantt. (HT Photo)

Modi highlighted the flip side of frequent elections in the country, saying it creates problems in governance, works are hindered, and the country has had to suffer because of it.

“A key issue linked to the future of India’s youth is the country’s electoral system,” he said on Monday, addressing the customary National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at the Cariappa parade ground in Delhi Cantt. The rally is held every year after the Republic Day parade.

Those present included defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan, army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, chief of the air staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

For a long time after Independence, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were conducted simultaneously in the country, he said.

“But then this pattern was broken, and the country had to suffer due to this. In every election, the voters’ list must be updated and there are many other things that need to be done. Teachers are also assigned duties relating to the elections. This affects studies and preparations for examinations. There are problems in governance too because of frequent elections,” he said.

His comments came two days after President Droupadi Murmu hailed the government’s plan to conduct simultaneous polls in her address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, stressing that it “promises to redefine the terms of good governance” among other benefits.

The Constitution (amendment) bill , and a similar bill for UTs, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 17, 2024, and referred to a joint committee with the entire Opposition group not in favour of the law.

To be sure, the bill will also test the NDA’s ability to push key reforms since it doesn’t have the requisite numbers in both Houses to push such amendments.

PM Modi said an important debate on One Nation, One Election was currently taking place in the country, and “brainstorming is necessary” in a democracy.

“The world’s biggest elections are conducted in India, but this has another side -- elections keep taking place every few months. If Lok Sabha and assembly polls take place together every five years, new works will not be impeded. I specifically urge the youth of India, including the NCC cadets and volunteers… wherever you are… take this debate forward, steer it and take part in it in big numbers. This issue is directly linked to the future of youth,” Modi said.

Modi said even in the United States, elections are held once in four years and the date of formation of the new government is predetermined.

“In your own college or school, the student council elections are concluded in one go. Imagine if elections are held every month, then are studies possible? That’s why you must steer the debate and there must be discussion across the country so that the country can decide to go in the right direction.”

The 21st century world is changing rapidly and it’s the need of the hour that India too moves forward at a swift pace, he said. “Youth has a big role to play in this.”

In his speech, he also said whether it is a person or a country, their potential increases after they can tide over unnecessary hurdles. “In the last 10 years, we have worked towards removing those hurdles. This has increased the potential of the youth and the country,” he said.