'Since when is abusing a crime?': What CJP said on FIR over girl's remarks against PM Modi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has raised questions after an FIR was filed against a Noida girl for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during NEET protests at Jantar Mantar. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said that while the use of abusive language can be condemned, using criminal justice machinery over it is ‘unjustifiable’.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said that while the use of abusive language can be condemned, using criminal justice machinery over it is ‘unjustifiable’.

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“Since when has using abusive language become a criminal offense in this country?” Das asked, adding that 50 % of the MPs face criminal charges, yet no action is taken against them.

‘Condemnable, stop targeting young people’

He alleged that FIRs in such cases are being filed to ‘single out’ people to ‘make an example of them’.

“This is utterly condemnable. I once again appeal to the government and its police machinery to stop harassing the youth. Stop targeting young people in this way, and leave this girl alone. Such misuse of the police force in these kinds of cases is completely unacceptable,” Das said.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, Das said that ‘profanity is not criminal.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, Das said that ‘profanity is not criminal.’ {{/usCountry}}

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“What may be distasteful to one may not be for another. The use of criminal machinery cannot be justified in such cases. Any speech that does not reach the threshold of inciting violence is just speech. Answer to speech is more speech,” he wrote in a post on X.

Dipke questions FIR against Noida girl

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also questioned the FIR, asking whether there were "two laws" in the country and why similar action was not taken against BJP leaders and IT cell members accused of using objectionable language.

In a video shared by the outfit on X, Dipke said he had learnt that a case had been registered against a woman for using abusive language and questioned why similar action had not been taken in other cases.

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"If you are registering cases for abusing, when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people who have been using abusive language for women online for years?" Dipke asked.

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He alleged that several such social media users had repeatedly used objectionable language against women while openly identifying themselves with the BJP.

"They have been using all kinds of words, not respecting women from any angle. And they proudly wrote in their bio, 'Followed by PM Modi'. Such people have abused girls. When will the case be filed on them?" he added.

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The Cockroach party's remarks came after a Zero FIR was registered at the Expressway police station in Noida against a girl for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Ghaziabad resident Smriti Singh under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said the Zero FIR would be transferred to New Delhi for further investigation.

PM Modi ‘forgives’ students over abusive language

Following the abusive language row, PM Modi on Friday said he was forgiving students who hurled abuses at him and his late mother during the Jantar Mantar protest, describing them as "misguided children" who deserve guidance rather than punishment or prolonged legal action.

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In a video message shared on his social media handles, Modi said the language used by some protesters "would not suit any civilised society", but appealed to people to help reform the students instead of seeking retribution.

"Some mischievous children used very filthy abuses... Abuses were directed at me, and abuses were directed at my late mother as well."

Modi said that while society's anger was understandable, particularly over the language allegedly used by young women, the focus should be on showing them the right path rather than pushing them into legal battles.