Singer Anup Jalota says India should be Hindu Rashtra: 'Like in Kashmir...'

Singer Anup Jalota said India should be considered a Hindu nation as the Hindu population in the country is the maximum. In a video that is going viral, the devotional singer said it will not make much difference and only an announcement is to be made to this effect. "Kisi ko koi farq nahi padega (it will not make any difference to anyone. Only an announcement is to be made, like the changes made in Kashmir. What difference did it bring to people? Only a realm of peace got established in J&K with a decrease in the number of terror incidents," Anup Jalota said.

Pitching for a Hindu Rashtra, Anup Jalota said India should be made a Hindu Rashtra because there is no such nation for the Hindus in the world. "Nepal was there. But now it can't be called a Hindu country anymore. There are more Hindus in India and now the wave is becoming stronger with many joining in," the singer said.

"When India and Pakistan were separated, Pakistan was declared as an Islamic country because the Muslim population were maximum. India should have been declared a Hindu Rashtra then. But it should happen now as it did not happen then," Anup Jalota said.

Anup Jalota's statement comes as he recently visited Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh. Bageshwar Dham priest Dhirendra Shastri is another proponent of Hindu Rashtra and has been raising the Hindu Rashtra demand among his followers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.