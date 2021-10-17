Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Singhu border lynching: Autopsy report says 35-year-old died due to excessive bleeding
india news

Singhu border lynching: Autopsy report says 35-year-old died due to excessive bleeding

On Friday, the body of Lakhbir Singh (35), a Dalit farm labourer from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, was discovered tied to a police barricade near the Singhu farm protest site on the outskirts of the Capital with the left hand and right foot cut off
A security person keeps vigil at Singhu Border in New Delhi. Autopsy report said the Dalit man died due to excessive bleeding due to deep wounds. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 12:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Rohtak

Dalit labourer Lakhbir Singh, who was lynched at the farmers’ protest site at Delhi’s Singhu border, died of excessive bleeding due to several deep wounds, and had 22 injury marks on his body, said the post-mortem report released on Saturday.

On Friday, the body of Lakhbir Singh (35), a Dalit farm labourer from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, was discovered tied to a police barricade near the Singhu farm protest site on the outskirts of the Capital with the left hand and right foot cut off. Two people - Sarabjit Singh and Narain Singh - belonging to the Sikhs’ Nihang order have been arrested in connection with the case, so far.

Nihangs, a Sikh order distinguished by their blue robes and swords, allegedly targeted the man for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. The family of the deceased man, however, denied that he could have committed sacrilege.

The post-mortem, conducted by a team of three doctors at Sonepat’s civil hospital, said the farmer sustained at least 22 wounds on his body, of which ten were deep.

RELATED STORIES

“ The labourer had died from excess bleeding and deep wounds. As many as ten out of 22 wounds were very large. There were also signs of being tied with a rope and he was also dragged on the ground. His hand was hacked and he succumbed to death anytime from 4:30 AM to 5:30 am on Friday,” said Dr Ekta, a member of the doctors’ team that conducted the post-mortem.

Later in the day, Lakhbir was cremated at his native village amid tight security in the presence of his close family members.

No Sikh priest was present to perform Ardas (Sikh religious prayer) and no one from his village Cheema Kalan attended the cremation, police said.

Only 12 family members of Lakhbir’s family, including wife Jaspreet Kaur, sister-in-law Simranjit Kaur, mother-in-law Sawinder Kaur, sister Raj Kaur and his three minor daughters, were present for the last rites.

