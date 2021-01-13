Singhu, Tikri, other key Delhi borders remain closed as farmers’ protest continues

Vehicular movement between Delhi and its two neighbouring states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) remains disrupted as six borders connecting Haryana with Delhi are still completely closed while two key borders connecting the national capital with UP are partially closed because of the ongoing farmers’ protest that entered its 49th day on Wednesday.

Traffic officials said that Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders, which connect Delhi with Haryana, are closed for the movement of all kinds of vehicles.

“Motorists travelling between Haryana and Delhi are advised to take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders to avoid getting stuck at the closed borders or the traffic disruption. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Motorists are also advised to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44,” said a Delhi traffic police official.

The other available borders for travelling between Delhi and Haryana are Jharoda, where only one carriageway is operational, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera, the official said.

As far as the two borders, Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) and Chilla, connecting Uttar Pradesh with Delhi are concerned, they are closed only for traffic entering Delhi from Ghaziabad and Noida. The carriageways going to Ghaziabad and Noida at these borders are open.

“Motorists should take Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders to reach Delhi from Ghaziabad side. Similarly, DND, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar, Kondli, and Dallupura borders are open for traffic coming to Delhi from Noida,” the officer said.