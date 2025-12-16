West Bengal SIR: What to do if name is missing from draft electoral rolls

Draft electoral rolls of West Bengal and a few other states and union territories are set to be published after the list of deleted voters for West Bengal was put out by the poll panel on Tuesday, December 16, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ lists. Election Commission officials assist voters at a help desk camp for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, in Sonagachi, Kolkata.(PTI)

Apart from Bengal, the draft rolls will also be released for Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep.

The poll body has published the list of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicated voters, or others deleted for varied reasons, on the websites of the chief electoral officer (CEOs) of the respective regions. The schedule of the SIR process was announced on October 27, and the process began on November 4.

The publication of draft rolls would mean the end of the enumeration phase, but it will then lead to another schedule involving the claims and objections period, with hearings and verification as part of the notice phase, and finally arrive at the release of the final electoral rolls.

Here’s a quick guide to help you check your name in the lists, and what to do if your name is not mentioned in the list:

1. To check your name in the draft rolls, visit the Election Commission's website (voters.eci.gov.in) or the website of your state's chief electoral officer. For instance, Bengal voters can check ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in and Rajasthan voters can use election.rajasthan.gov.in once the lists are up. A direct link shared for Bengal by the EC is: https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asd_sir.

2. You can also check your name at the polling station with the booth-level officer (BLO), who keeps a copy of the electoral lists for each booth. You will be able to check the lists through the ECINET mobile app as well.

3. After you head to the portal, you can search using name and electoral photo identity card (EPIC) number.

SIR draft electoral rolls: What to do if your name is not mentioned?

If you do not find your name in the draft electoral rolls, submit a claim or objection with the Election Commission during the specified timeline. Follow this process:

1. You need to fill Form 6 (Voter Registration) and submit it along with ‘Annexure IV’, which is a Declaration Form, plus supporting documents to prove your identity and residence.

2. This can be submitted online at voters.eci.gov.in or via the ECINET app as well as offline to the booth level officer (BLO).

3. The period for the claims and objections will begin on December 16, after the publication of the electoral rolls, and end on January 15, 2026. The final electoral rolls are to be published on February 14, 2026.