Manish Sisodia writes another letter from jail, stresses on benefits of education

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has written another letter from Tihar jail where he emphasised on the transformative power of education and discussed about the need to uplift the underprivileged sections of the society.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The letter was shared by AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter where he mentioned key points from the letter. "His words highlight the urgent necessity to provide equal opportunities and access to education for every child, regardless of their socio-economic background," he said.

Kejriwal further noted that that Sisodia's letter reflects the significance of education and consequences of neglecting it. The AAP leader raised concerns over denying education to the impoverished which reflects inequality as well as give rise to the cycle of hatred and violence. "If every poor person gets a book, then who will spread the storm of hatred? If everyone has work in their hands, then who will wield swords on the streets?" he wrote.

He further talked in his letter about how good education can ensure shutting down of the ‘WhatsApp University’ and no one will be trapped in the ‘illusion of hatred’. "If everyone receives good education and time, then their WhatsApp University will shut down. If society stands on the foundation of education and wisdom, then how will anyone be trapped in the illusion of hatred?," he asked.

Sisodia is currently in Tihar Jail in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam and his bail application is pending before the Delhi High Court.

(With ANI inputs)

