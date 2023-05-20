Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Manish Sisodia writes another letter from jail, stresses on benefits of education

Manish Sisodia writes another letter from jail, stresses on benefits of education

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2023 11:01 AM IST

The letter was shared by AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter where he mentioned key points from the letter.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has written another letter from Tihar jail where he emphasised on the transformative power of education and discussed about the need to uplift the underprivileged sections of the society.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The letter was shared by AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter where he mentioned key points from the letter. "His words highlight the urgent necessity to provide equal opportunities and access to education for every child, regardless of their socio-economic background," he said.

Kejriwal further noted that that Sisodia's letter reflects the significance of education and consequences of neglecting it. The AAP leader raised concerns over denying education to the impoverished which reflects inequality as well as give rise to the cycle of hatred and violence. "If every poor person gets a book, then who will spread the storm of hatred? If everyone has work in their hands, then who will wield swords on the streets?" he wrote.

He further talked in his letter about how good education can ensure shutting down of the ‘WhatsApp University’ and no one will be trapped in the ‘illusion of hatred’. "If everyone receives good education and time, then their WhatsApp University will shut down. If society stands on the foundation of education and wisdom, then how will anyone be trapped in the illusion of hatred?," he asked.

Sisodia is currently in Tihar Jail in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam and his bail application is pending before the Delhi High Court.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
kejriwal manish sisodia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP