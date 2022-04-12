Sisodia visits Gujarat schools, slams ruling BJP govt

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Monday slammed the BJP-run state government during his visit to two government schools in Bhavnagar district in Gujarat .

“Right from the gallery up to the classroom, there was not a single corner without cobwebs like one finds in a junkyard (in the two state-run schools in Bhavnagar). Toilets stank. Guest teachers are employed at these schools on a salary that was renewed every month,” he told reporters here after visiting the schools in Bhavnagar, 170 km away from Ahmedabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hitting back at Sisodia, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma claimed the condition of Delhi government-run schools was deplorable. He also invited the education and health ministers of Gujarat government to visit Delhi government-run schools and mohalla clinics.