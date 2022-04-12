Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sisodia visits Gujarat schools, slams ruling BJP govt

Hitting back at Sisodia, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma claimed the condition of Delhi government-run schools was deplorable.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 05:16 AM IST
Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Monday slammed the BJP-run state government during his visit to two government schools in Bhavnagar district in Gujarat .

“Right from the gallery up to the classroom, there was not a single corner without cobwebs like one finds in a junkyard (in the two state-run schools in Bhavnagar). Toilets stank. Guest teachers are employed at these schools on a salary that was renewed every month,” he told reporters here after visiting the schools in Bhavnagar, 170 km away from Ahmedabad.

Hitting back at Sisodia, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma claimed the condition of Delhi government-run schools was deplorable. He also invited the education and health ministers of Gujarat government to visit Delhi government-run schools and mohalla clinics.

