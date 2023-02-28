Sisodia’s arrest an ‘attack on democracy’, says CM Vijayan

Reacting to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor excise policy case, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said Sisodia’s arrest was an “attack on democracy” and central agencies were being used by the Union government to “intimidate” opposition-ruled states and their leaders.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Centre was targeting opposition-ruled states to divert attention from serious issues of unemployment, price rise and economic crisis. (HT Archives)

Taking to Twitter, Vijayan said that the Centre was targeting opposition-ruled states to divert attention from serious issues of unemployment, price rise and economic crisis.

“The arrest (of) Manish Sisodia by CBI is another example how the ruling BJP misuses the central agencies to intimidate opposition. It is a blatant misuse of power and all democratic forces should oppose it. Such regressive steps undermine the very foundation of our nation and it should be resisted,” he tweeted. He urged people to raise their voice against such measures that will affect federal polity and democracy.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to the CM’s statement.

Arrested in connection with alleged malpractices in excise policy on Sunday, Sisodia was remanded to the CBI custody by a court in New Delhi on Monday. Condemning the arrest Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers took out protest rallies in several parts of the country.

