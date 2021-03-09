Sisodia’s budget focusses on patriotism, health, education: Highlights

Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday proposed a budget outlay of ₹69,000 crore for the fiscal year of 2021-22 and said it will be themed around "deshbhakti" (patriotism) in view of the country completing 75 years of Independence. The seventh budget, under the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, put a major focus on the health and education sectors.

Here are the highlights of the Delhi budget:

'The Deshbhakti budget'

1. Starting March 12, the Delhi government will organise various programmes and events for 75 weeks to mark to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

2. For this, ₹10 crore was allocated for programmes and events based on the life of social reformer BR Ambedkar.

3. Another ₹10 crore allocated for programmes and events on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

4. The Delhi government also allocated ₹45 crore for the installation of India’s national flags in 500 locations across the city.

5. The government will also start the Deshbhakti curriculum in its schools. There will be one period dedicated to patriotism every day, said Sisodia. A mentorship program will also be launched to help students.

6. The Delhi government will also open a Sainik School and an armed forces preparatory school.

7. He also allocated ₹26 crore towards ex-gratia to armed forces martyrs.

Health

1. The government allocated ₹9,934 crore for the health sector, accounting for 14% of the total budget allocation.

2. The Delhi government to open as many as 100 women-only mohalla clinics. In the following phases, the number of clinics will be increased to ensure that there is at least one mohalla clinic in each of 272 municipal wards.

3. The Covid-19 vaccine to remain free for Delhi residents in all state-run facilities during the future inoculation drives. The Kejriwal-led government allocated ₹50 crore for the vaccination drive in Delhi.

4. Cloud-based Health Information Management System (HIMS) and digital health card will also be provided for people.

5. To expand health infrastructure, the government allocated ₹1,293 crore. Under this, new hospitals will be constructed in Jwalapur, Siraspur, Madipur, and Vikaspuri, while 19 existing hospitals will be remodelled.

Education

1. Education was the major focus of the budget and the government allocated ₹16,377 crore towards it. "With new campuses on the verge of opening, the number of seats will increase by at least 8,000," said Sisodia.

2. To promote any time learning, anytime teaching idea, the Delhi government will open a 'Virtual model school' in Delhi. "There will be no four walls but there will be studies, teachers, children, enrollment, and curriculum. We have started work on its design and it may be the first of its kind in the world. Any child in the country wanted to study under the Delhi model of education can make use of this," said Sisodia while presenting the budget.

3. A university dedicated to sports will also be opened to encourage students. "The dream is to host the Olympics in Delhi," Sisodia also said.

