SIT advises action against IPS officer, 24 others for links with slain gangster Vikas Dubey

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 21:59 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe various aspects of the Kanpur ambush by slain gangster Vikas Dubey recommended action against 25 police personnel of Kanpur and Lucknow, including a deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officer said a senior police official privy to the SIT report.

The other offices against whom action has been recommended include an additional superintendent of police (ASP) and two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs).

The SIT report pointed towards a nexus between Vikas Dubey and police as well as officials from other government departments, the official added. The SIT had submitted its findings to the state government on Wednesday.

The official said the IPS officer allegedly had links with Dubey’s aides and facilitated their work during his posting in Kanpur around a year ago. The probe also showed that the officer was soft on taking action against Dubey and his aides even after getting several complaints and alerts from his subordinates.

He said ASP had been posted in the rural area of Kanpur for a long time and was transferred from there only a week before Vikas Dubey and his aides killed eight police personnel, including deputy SP Devendra Mishra, in an ambush during a raid on his house at Bikru village in Kanpur district on the night of July 3. He said the ASP, too, allegedly had links with Dubey and his associates.

The official said a deputy SP, who was posted in Kanpur as circle officer (Local Intelligence Unit) for a long time was also on the list of officers against whom action was recommended.

Action against the DSP has been recommended for his failure to provide inputs about the fire power of Vikas Dubey’s gang, he added.

He said action was also recommended against another DSP, who was posted as circle officer (CO) of the Sarojininagar area in Lucknow during 2017 and two inspectors who were posted at the Krishna Nagar police station at that time. He said the DSP and two inspectors were held responsible for negligence that led to the release of a .30 bore Springfield rifle that was later allegedly used by Dubey to open indiscriminate fire on the police team at Bikru.

He said three police officers of Lucknow had reportedly not taken proper measures to keep the rifle seized or ensure cancellation of the licence after the weapon’s seizure from Dubey when he was arrested from his residence at Lucknow’s Krishna Nagar on October 30, 2017.

He said the rifle was in the name of his brother Deepak Dubey and it was released from the local court in six months due to improper pursuance of the matter by the investigation officers as well as the supervising officer. He said the two former inspectors were investigation officers while the deputy SP was the supervising officer.