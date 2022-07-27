SIT arrests wife of Kerala healer’s killer

Months after Kerala police solved the murder of Mysuru-based traditional healer Shaba Shareef and arrested key accused Shaibin Ashraf and five of his gang members, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday arrested Ashraf’s wife Fazna Ashraf in connection with the case.

The SIT said that she had knowledge of Shareef being held hostage at their house in Nilambur (Malappuram) for more than a year to extract knowledge of his healing technique. She also tried to destroy some evidences in the case, an SIT official said, on the condition of anonymity.

During interrogation, the SIT found that she had served food to Shareef several times. But she told the investigators that she was only an occasional visitor to their fortified house in Nilambur and never interfered in her husband’s “business”. “After sustained interrogation, we found she was aware of the hostage drama,” said a senior official of the SIT adding “she also helped her husband to destroy evidences in the case.”

The murder had come to the light after three of Ashraf’s gang members — Shihabuddin, M Nousahd and Zakeer — tried to immolate themselves before the state secretariat on April 28 alleging that they were hounded by Ashraf. Later, they were overpowered by police and while in police custody they confessed about the healer’s killing and handed over a pen drive which carried his torture sessions.They also admitted that they were partners in many such crimes.

As per police probe, Shaba Shareef was abducted from Mysuru in August 2019, held hostage at Ashraf’s place in Nilambur and tortured to get his treatment protocol of piles and haemorrhoid for over one year. Ashraf was planning to open a hospital for piles and haemorrhoid in Wayanad after extracting “family secrets of his (Shareef’s) treatment”.

During one of the torture sessions, Shareef died, following which the gang members allegedly cut his body into several pieces and threw them into Chaliyar river in Malappuram district in October 2020, which was later found by the SIT. Among nine gangsters allegedly involved in the case, SIT arrested six people including main accused Shaibin Ashraf.

During the probe, it was also found that Shaibin Ashraf and his gang were involved in twin murders in Abu Dhabi. Ashraf’s former business partner T P Harris and his manager Densi Antony were found dead in their flat in Abu Dhbai in March 2020 and the UAE police had dismissed it as a “suicide pact.” The SIT found that four people allegedly involved in the murder of healer were also involved in the twin murder.During questioning the accused reportedly told the SIT they had visited Abu Dhabi and developed friendship with Harris, following which they trapped him in his flat, summoned his manager and carried out the crime.

