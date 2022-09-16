SIT formed to investigate Lakhimpur rape-murder

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday formed a special investigation team headed by a deputy SP-rank officer to probe the alleged rape and murder of two Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday.

The sisters, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field, a kilometre away from their house.

Additional Superintendent of Police, AK Singh, said: “The team, comprising DySP SN Tiwari, circle officer of Nighashan, two inspectors including Nighashan police station in-charge Chandra Bhan Yadav, Palia police station in-charge PK Mishra, two sub-inspectors Om Prakash and Jai Prakash Yadav and a woman sub-inspector Sarvesh Kumari has been constituted by superintendent of police Sanjiv Suman for speedy investigation of the case.”

Meanwhile, SP Suman said they are considering invoking the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the six men arrested in connection with the case.

The NSA allows detention of people up to one year without any charge.

“We are mulling to impose the NSA on the six accused and a report in this regard will be sent to the district magistrate. Apart from this, DNA samples of the six accused men and the two girls will also be sent for an examination,” the SP said.

In another development on Friday, assistant district government counsel Brijesh Pandey said the accused were produced before a POCSO court on Friday where they were remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

In a tweet in Hindi, the office of UP chief minister said the matter will be effectively pursued in a fast track court and the culprits will be punished within a month.