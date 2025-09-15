Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
SIT gives clean chit to Gujarat’s Vantara rescue centre

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 01:05 pm IST

The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has given a clean chit to Vantara.

The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has given a clean chit to Vantara, the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The SIT, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, told the Supreme Court that it was satisfied with the compliance and regulatory measures followed at the centre. The findings were submitted in a sealed cover with annexures and supporting materials.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale took the report on record.

Allegations against Vantara

The inquiry followed a petition by CR Jaya Sukin, who alleged that Vantara had illegally acquired animals, including elephants, birds and endangered species. The plea also claimed that animals were smuggled into the facility in violation of wildlife protection laws and international trade rules.

To verify these claims, the SIT visited Vantara in August. The team spent three days at the centre, questioned senior officials, and also sought inputs from international partners and various state forest departments.

