SIT set up to probe sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police said in their status report on the investigation submitted in a local court on Friday.

Additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, who appeared for the police, told the court that the statement of one of the wrestlers, who have levelled the allegations against Singh, has been recorded.

He pleaded against sharing the report with anyone as the matter is sensitive. Srivastava said sharing of the report may hinder the ongoing probe.

Advocate S S Hooda, who appeared for the complainants, opposed the submission and sought a copy of the status report. He accused the investigating agency of trying to violate the rights of the complainants by saying the report should not be shared.

The court listed the matter for further arguments on May 27. It said the statements of the rest of the complainants be recorded first while directing that the status report be kept in a sealed cover.

The court on May 10 directed the police to file the status report on the investigation being carried out in the case. The direction was issued after seven wrestlers sought it from the police.

The petitioners also sought a court-monitored investigation of the case and directions to the police to record the statements of the complainants.

Two first information reports (FIR) were filed against Singh on April 28. The first FIR was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a minor player’s complaint. The second FIR was filed in connection to the allegations made by the other adult complainants.

The athletes last year first went public with the charges against Singh, who is also a Bhartiya Janta Party Member of Parliament.

Top wrestlers, including Olympic bronze medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and two-time World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, have been sitting at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding that Singh be arrested over charges of sexual harassment.

The athletes have maintained that a police complaint was not enough for them to withdraw their sit-in.