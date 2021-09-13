Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SIT takes over probe into brutal rape, murder of Mumbai woman
india news

SIT takes over probe into brutal rape, murder of Mumbai woman

Mumbai: The probe into the rape and brutal murder of a 32-year-old woman in Mumbai was handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:18 AM IST
HT Image

Mumbai: The probe into the rape and brutal murder of a 32-year-old woman in Mumbai was handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said the team consisted of 11 officers and was headed by assistant commissioner of police, Jyotsana Rasam .He added that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has “ordered fast track trial in the case”.

The woman, who was assaulted and brutalized with an iron rod on Friday night inside a parked tempo in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area, succumbed to her injuries the next day while undergoing treatment at a city hospital. Police have arrested one man in connection with the incident but said that they were yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

The CM called the incident a “blot on humanity” and assured of a speedy trial. The Opposition has looked to corner the government over the issue of safety of women and demanded that the guilty be given death penalty.

RELATED STORIES

“Police must conduct a speedy investigation in the matter. The case must be sent to fast track court and the guilty should be hanged within six months,” Republican Party of India (A) president and Union minister Ramdas Athawale said.

A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) met the family members of the victim on Sunday. According to a police official, the NCW team first visited went to the victim’s house in Sakinaka area, and then went to the crime spot. They later also went to the Sakinaka police station to seek details of the case, the official said.

“We have been assured that the charge sheet will be filed in a month and the trial will be fast-tracked. I met the victim’s family and they will get all - financial aid, home and assistance for education and job as per the laid-down rules,” vice-chairman of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes, Arun Haldar said.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Terrorist guns down J&K cop

‘There were issues that tested patience,’ says TN’s outgoing Governor in farewell note

How first-time MLA rose up political ranks to helm Gujarat

Assam announces new rules for ferry services after boat accident on Brahmaputra
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP