SIT takes over probe into brutal rape, murder of Mumbai woman

Mumbai: The probe into the rape and brutal murder of a 32-year-old woman in Mumbai was handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said the team consisted of 11 officers and was headed by assistant commissioner of police, Jyotsana Rasam .He added that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has “ordered fast track trial in the case”.

The woman, who was assaulted and brutalized with an iron rod on Friday night inside a parked tempo in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area, succumbed to her injuries the next day while undergoing treatment at a city hospital. Police have arrested one man in connection with the incident but said that they were yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

The CM called the incident a “blot on humanity” and assured of a speedy trial. The Opposition has looked to corner the government over the issue of safety of women and demanded that the guilty be given death penalty.

“Police must conduct a speedy investigation in the matter. The case must be sent to fast track court and the guilty should be hanged within six months,” Republican Party of India (A) president and Union minister Ramdas Athawale said.

A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) met the family members of the victim on Sunday. According to a police official, the NCW team first visited went to the victim’s house in Sakinaka area, and then went to the crime spot. They later also went to the Sakinaka police station to seek details of the case, the official said.

“We have been assured that the charge sheet will be filed in a month and the trial will be fast-tracked. I met the victim’s family and they will get all - financial aid, home and assistance for education and job as per the laid-down rules,” vice-chairman of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes, Arun Haldar said.

(With agency inputs)