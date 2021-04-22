Home / India News / Sitaram Yechury’s son dies of Covid-19, political leaders send condolences
Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, took to his Twitter account to inform of his son’s death early Thursday
By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 11:04 AM IST
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury. (PTI)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his son Ashish Yechury died of Covid-19.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” Yechury wrote on Twitter.

Ashish Yechury, a journalist, had been hospitalised in Gurugram. He was 34 years old.

Several senior political leaders condoled his death on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote “Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti”.

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said that it was shocking and saddening to hear about Ashish’s death.

“Shocked and very saddened to hear about the untimely passing away of Ashish, son of @SitaramYechury Ji. My deepest condolences to the grieving family”, Banerjee tweeted.

Kerala chief minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan also wrote, “Dear comrade Sitaram Yechury, our deepest condolences on the loss of Ashish. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the news was devastating. He offered condolences to Sitaram Yechury and added there was no bigger loss for a parent than that of a child.

“Devastated by the news @SitaramYechury @seemay. There is no greater loss for a parent to endure. May you find the strength to bear the inexpressible grief of your loss. My heart goes out to you at this painful time,” Tharoor wrote.

