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SIT detains inspector’s aide in Andhra custodial death case

Andhra Pradesh SIT detains Suresh, linked to custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna, as investigation broadens; family seeks CBI oversight for fairness.

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 05:54 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Andhra Pradesh police probing the alleged custodial death of 25-year-old Gade Sai Krishna at Krishna Lanka police station in Vijayawada detained a close associate of arrested police inspector S S V V Nagaraju on suspicion of playing a key role in disposing of the victim’s body after the incident, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

SIT detains inspector’s aide in Andhra custodial death case

A senior police official familiar with the investigation said the SIT took Suresh, a close friend of Nagaraju, into custody on Friday night. Suresh is believed to have played a key role in shifting Sai Krishna’s body from the police station and cremating it at a burial ground, the official said.

“The authorities are presently questioning Suresh to establish the sequence of events that unfolded immediately after the alleged lockup death. After obtaining all the leads in the case, the police will formally arrest him and produce him before the local court,” the official said.

Preliminary findings suggest that Suresh extended support to CI Nagaraju following the custodial death. Investigators are also examining the nature of Suresh’s involvement in police affairs and his relationship with the absconding officer.

She also requested that the investigation be conducted under the direct supervision of the high court to ensure transparency and impartiality.

A division bench comprising Justices Ravi Nath Tilhari and Subhendu Samanta posted the matter for hearing next week.

In her petition, Vijayalakshmi contended that a fair investigation by the local police was impossible, citing the SIT remand report, which allegedly states that personnel from Krishna Lanka police station and the Task Force were involved in Sai Krishna’s disappearance and the destruction of evidence.

She alleged that attempts were being made to shield senior police officials and questioned why NTR district police commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu remained silent for 40 days.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

police inspector special investigation team custodial death
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