Sitharaman approves new bridge over Brahmaputra connecting Palashbari, Sualkuchi

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday gave her ministry’s approval for a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi.

Construction of the bridge will reduce the distance between Palashbari, located 27 km from Guwahati, and Sualkuchi, the centre of Assam’s silk production, located around 35 km from Guwahati. The bridge is expected to cost ₹3,094 crore.

Making the announcement at a function in Guwahati, Sitharaman, who was on a day’s visit to Assam, said that the bridge would reduce travel time to Guwahati from districts Nalbari, Barpeta and Baksa located on the north bank.

Earlier, the Union minister also inspected the construction of an 8.4 km long six-lane bridge connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati. To be constructed at a cost of ₹2,608 crore by the state PWD department, the foundation stone of the bridge was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 and it is expected to get completed in 2023.

Launching the web-portal of Right to Public Services, Sitharaman said that the service would bring the public close to development without them having to run after government systems and procedures.

“This web-portal is a way forward towards electronic delivery of public services to the people as a means of real time governance,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on the occasion adding that it will ensure that nobody is left behind from development agenda.

Earlier in the day Sitharaman conducted ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the 120 MW hydro-electric project on the Kopili River at Dima Hasao district. The Asian Development Bank funded project is expected to be completed by 2024.

The finance minister also laid the foundation stone of improvement and upgradation work of the 90 km long road from Halflong Tiniali to Lower Halflong in Dima Hasao district.