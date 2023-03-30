Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sitharaman hits out at Congress over ‘foreign interference’

Sitharaman hits out at Congress over ‘foreign interference’

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2023 03:40 PM IST

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry earlier said they have taken note of a Gujarat court’s verdict that led to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hit out at the Congress over “foreign interference in our affairs” after Member of Parliament (MP) Digvijaya Singh thanked the German foreign ministry for taking note of how democracy “is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi”.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

“Apparent that @INCIndia wants foreign interference in our affairs. Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change government. Thank them when help forthcoming. Any more proof needed?” Sitharaman quote-tweeted news agency ANI’s tweet on Singh’s tweet.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry earlier said they have taken note of a Gujarat court’s verdict in a criminal defamation case that led to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP