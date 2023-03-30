Sitharaman hits out at Congress over ‘foreign interference’

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hit out at the Congress over “foreign interference in our affairs” after Member of Parliament (MP) Digvijaya Singh thanked the German foreign ministry for taking note of how democracy “is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi”.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Apparent that @INCIndia wants foreign interference in our affairs. Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change government. Thank them when help forthcoming. Any more proof needed?” Sitharaman quote-tweeted news agency ANI’s tweet on Singh’s tweet.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry earlier said they have taken note of a Gujarat court’s verdict in a criminal defamation case that led to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP.