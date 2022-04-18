Home / India News / Sitharaman to take part in key meets in United States
Sitharaman to take part in key meets in United States

Sitharaman will also meet World Bank president David Malpass and participate in a high-level panel discussion on ‘Money at a Crossroad’ hosted by IMF during her visit
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the Spring Meetings of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. (PTI)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be travelling to the United States on Monday to attend the Spring Meetings of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. She will also take part in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) meeting.

Sitharaman will also meet World Bank president David Malpass and participate in a high-level panel discussion on ‘Money at a Crossroad’ hosted by IMF during her visit, the finance ministry said in a statement.

“The finance minister will [also] take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa,” it said.

Sitharaman is also scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with chief executive officers (CEOs) from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for India during her visit, it added.

The Union minister will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a prominent think tank based in Washington DC, and interact with the faculty and students at Stanford University.

