‘Situation being closely monitored’: CM Rekha Gupta, minister Kapil Mishra reach site of boys’ PG collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Labour Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday visited the site of a building collapse in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan, RK Puram, where multiple agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations.

Rekha Gupta (HT Photo)

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Gupta said teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence were carrying out rescue operations.

She said the adjacent building had also been vacated as a precautionary measure.

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{{^usCountry}} “Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families." {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What caused the building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi? The specific cause of the building collapse in Satya Niketan has not been detailed, but witness accounts mention that it occurred suddenly, possibly due to faulty infrastructure, as indicated by various speakers in the aftermath. How are rescue operations being conducted at the building collapse site? Rescue operations at the collapse site involve multiple agencies, including the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local authorities, working together to search for trapped individuals and provide immediate assistance. What are the safety measures taken after the building collapse in Delhi? In response to the building collapse, the adjacent building was evacuated as a precaution. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of nearby residents.

"The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working in coordination. The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our highest priority," she said in the post on X.

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Delhi police's statement

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, triggering a massive search and rescue operation involving emergency teams and police personnel.

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert about the collapse at around 1:30 PM, following which emergency personnel and disaster rescue teams were rushed to the site to rescue people trapped under the debris.

"So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals. Search and rescue operations are continuing," the Delhi Police stated.

"From the local enquiry, it came to knowledge that this was a 40-50-year-old building, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and it was used as a PG accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred," it added.

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