Situation grim as Kerala reports highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

Kerala on Tuesday reported the highest single-day tally since the outbreak set in recording 19,577 virus cases with a high test positivity rate of 17.45%. The state grappled with an acute scarcity of vaccines for the second consecutive day, as per the official data.

In the last 24 hours, 112,221 tests were conducted in the state and at least nine districts recorded more than 1,000 cases. Ernakulam topped the list with 3,212 cases and many areas in the district were declared containment areas. Active caseload also touched an all-time high of 1,18,673, according to the data released by the state health ministry. With 28 fatalities, the death toll went up to 4978.

Despite the grim scenario, the state health ministry claimed there were enough ICU beds and oxygen supply was satisfactory. Though many hospitals were packed to the brim, health officials said the situation was under control. Hospitals were strictly told to admit those in serious condition to ease the pressure.

Amid mounting cases, the state reported an acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccine forcing health authorities to shut many vaccination centres. In capital city Thiruvananthapuram, out of 150 centres, only 26 operated while in Ernakulam, one of the worst-affected districts, only two dozen centres functioned. Health authorities said the public was informed about the shortage but several beneficiaries were caught unaware and crowded centres.

The state government sent another SOS to the Union health ministry on Tuesday. Last week also it wrote to the ministry seeking 50 lakh doses of the vaccine. A senior health ministry official said by Wednesday the state will be getting 10 lakh vials that will help tide over the present shortage.

Mass vaccination campaign launched by the government was also affected due to the paucity of doses. Though a large number of vaccines were wasted by some states, Kerala reported almost nil wastage. Tamil Nadu topped the list with 12% followed by Haryana at 9.74%, as per the Union health ministry data.

As Covid-19 cases galloped, the state has strengthened containment measures. Night curfew will be in force from Tuesday night for two weeks. RT-PCR test was made mandatory for all domestic travellers and those coming from abroad. On Monday, the government decided to hold Thrissur Pooram, the mother of all temple festivals, sans spectators.

Meanwhile, state health minister KK Shailaja entered into quarantine after her son and daughter-in-law tested positive for the virus. She said she will remain in quarantine for the next two weeks.