Situation normal on LoC and LAC but…: New Army chief Manoj Pande on Pakistan, China

Talking about the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control, new Army chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday broadly said that the situation on both sides is normal. Underlining the challenges, the Army chief said while India has made it clear to China that it will not permit any change in the status quo on the LAC, there is no indication of terrorist activities going down in the hinterland of the LoC.

"The unilateral and provocative actions by our adversary with an aim to alter the status quo by force, I feel, have been adequate responded to," the Army chief said in an interview with news agency ANI.

Over the last two years, the Indian Army carried out a continuous threat assessment and realigned and reoriented the forces. "Our troops are there (LAC) are holding more than a single position. They are firm and resolute," General Manoj Pande said. "The process of talks between India & China is ongoing. We believe this is the way forward. We are confident that as we continue to talk with the other side we will find a resolution to the ongoing issues," the new Army chief said adding that the Army's aim is to reduce the tensions along the Line of Actual Control and the restoration of the status quo at the earliest.

On the situation of LoC, the Army chief said the situation for the civilian population on the ground on both sides of the LoC has improved but in terms of reduction in terrorist infrastructure and terrorist training camps, there is no evidence or sign of any improvement. "On the contrary, we find that the number of terrorists operating has increased. Whilst on the LoC, the infiltration and violence levels have gone down but in the hinterland, there is no indication of that effect," the Army chief said.

(With ANI inputs)

