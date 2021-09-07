Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Six additional Karnataka HC judges made permanent

The President has notified the appointment of six additional judges of the Karnataka high court as permanent judges after the Supreme Court collegium approved the proposal for the same last month, a central government notification said.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:21 AM IST
“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (l) Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda (2) Miss Jyoti Mulimani (3) Rangaswamy Nataraj (4) Hemant Chandangoudar (5) Pradeep Singh Yerur and (6) Maheshan Nagaprasanna, Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court, to be Judges of the Karnataka High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” the notification from the ministry of law and justice said.

