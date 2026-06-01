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Six arrested in Assam after months of abuse leaves 12-year-old girl pregnant

The arrests took place in Majuli, a river island district in Assam, following a criminal complaint filed by the girl’s family on Sunday.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 09:36 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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Six people, including two teenagers, have been arrested in Assam after a 12-year-old girl was repeatedly raped over several months and left nearly 28 weeks pregnant, police said on Monday.

School students participate in an awareness Campaign against Child Sex Abuse (AFP/Getty Images)

The arrests took place in Majuli, a river island district in Assam, following a criminal complaint filed by the girl’s family on Sunday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Majuli Somalin Subhadarsini said doctors estimated the girl was around 11 years old when the assaults began. The pregnancy became noticeable only recently, prompting the family to approach the police.

“We have recorded her statement and are also examining all aspects to find out how it all started and what she went through. A thorough investigation report will be submitted before the court,” she said.

Police identified the four adult suspects as Khagen Doley, 59; Dharmakanta Pegu, 50; Yogen Doley, 52; and Nathuram Doley, 32.

They were produced before a local court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody for two days. The remaining two suspects are minors and are being processed through the juvenile justice system.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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