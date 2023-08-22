Forest guard, 5 others held for man’s murder in Rajasthan: Police

Six people, including a forest guard, were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was stabbed to death by a group of people last week, in Kotpulti-Behror district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident took place at Narol village, under Talvrikash forest range of Sariska Tiger Reserve, on August 17 (Representative photo)

Earlier, 10 people, including four forest guards, were detained for questioning in connection with the incident that took place at Narol village, under Talvrikash forest range of Sariska Tiger Reserve, on August 17.

“We have arrested six of those detained earlier, including a 25-year-old forester Lalit Kishor,” Kotpulti-Behror superintendent of police (SP) Ranjeeta Sharma said.

The victim was identified as Waseem (27), a resident of Musari village under Tapukda police station, who died during treatment at a hospital after sustaining injuries inflicted with a sharp object.

The other accused arrested on Monday were identified as a JCB owner Rajveer Pappu Gurjar(30), its driver Sher Singh (39), and three villagers Dharm Pal (22), Gyarshi Lal Gurjar(38) and Mukhram Gurjar(25), the SP said. “Police are investing the role of other foresters in the incident and also how Waseem was stabbed,” Sharma said.

According to the police, Waseem and his four aides had gone to Rampur village to cut trees and collect wood from outside a house after taking the consent of the house owner. However, someone warned them that a team of forest officials was roaming in the area. While his two aides left for their village on a two-wheeler, Waseem, Asif and Azharuddin left in their pick-up van.

“Meanwhile, the forest guards saw them leaving and gave them a chase. After following them for about 20-25 km, the guards called a JCB driver and some local villagers to stop the pick-up van,” additional superintendent of police (ASP) Jagram Meena had said on Saturday.

In an official statement on Monday, the police said, “Both sides clashed following the interception of the guards and Waseem was recovered by the police with a deep injury in his stomach caused by a sharp object, while Asif and Azharuddin received minor injuries.”

Waseem was referred to Kotputli Hospital, where he succumbed to his wound, police added.

A first information report (FIR) under sections 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against four forest guards and a few others after Waseem’s family members filed a complaint at Harsora police station, police said.

“Further investigation in the case is underway,” the SP added.

