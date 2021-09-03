Six arrested in Telangana for killing three of a family: Police

The Warangal district police on Thursday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of three people belonging to the same family. The arrests were made a day after Mohd. Shafi, the main accused, barged into the house of his elder brother Chand Pasha, and murdered him and two others over a business dispute, police said.

The murder took place in the LB Nagar area of Warangal town on September 1. The crime was committed by Shafi after he sought ₹1.2 crores from Chand Pasha to clear some debt. Both the brothers were engaged in the cattle trade. They would purchase the animals from rural areas and sell them to slaughterhouses in Hyderabad, the district police said.

“There are three brothers actually, and the elder (Chand Pasa) and the second (Shafi) were in the cattle business together. There were differences between them over sharing of profits, and the accused said that his elder brother had bought properties and was not giving him money to clear his debt,” said Warangal district commissioner of police Tarun Joshi, quoting the accused.

On Wednesday, Shafi and five others barged into Pasha’s house, killing him, his wife Sabera (42) and Sabera’s brother Khaleel (40). Chand Pasha’s sons Fahad (20) and Samad (24) were injured in the attack.

The other five accused have been identified as Boini Venkanna, Md. Said, R. Vijender, Md. Akbar and Md. Pasha. “All five of them are known to Shafi through the cattle business he was running. They used a long knife to commit the murder, which was procured from Hyderabad,” said Joshi. All of the six accused have been arrested and sent to judicial remand, he said.