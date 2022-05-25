Six booked over video of MP anti-Muslim hate crime

Bhopal/Neemuch: The Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against six people, including the administrator of a WhatsApp group called “Swacch Bharat Abhiyan Neemuch”, for circulating the video of an elderly man who was thrashed to death in Manasa on May 19.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Dinesh Kushwaha was arrested on May 21 after a video clip of him slapping 65-year-old Bhanwarlal Jain and demanding his Aadhaar card surfaced on social media. In the now viral video, the accused was seen repeatedly asking Jain if his name was “Mohammad”.

Kushwaha posted the 59-second video on the WhatsApp group on May 18.

According to the police, Kushwaha had allegedly threatened a minor boy while posing as a CBI officer and forced him to shoot the video in which he was seen slapping the victim.

“The minor said he was passing by the Rampur area when Kushwaha stopped him and said he was a CBI officer. He wanted to interrogate Jain as he was behaving unusually. Kushwaha asked the minor to shoot the video,” said Neemuch superintendent of police, Suraj Verma, adding that the minor has not been arrested so far.

“A case has also been registered against six people of the WhatsApp group under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The prohibitory order was invoked in the district on May 16, after violence over placing Lord Hanuman idol near a Muslim shrine.”

On Sunday, Kushwaha had confessed to the assault. “I was in an intoxicated condition and inquiring details of Bhanwarlal Jain near Rampur area as I saw him roaming around and behaving unusually. I slapped him because he was not answering my questions,” he was quoted as saying by Verma.