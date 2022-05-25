4 juveniles booked, 3 others arrested by Pune police for murder attempt
The Hadapsar police on Tuesday booked four juveniles and arrested three others for allegedly attempting to murder a kiosk owner in Kalepadal.
The arrested accused have been identified as Vitthal Dhananjay Chougule ( 19), Rishikesh alias Janglya Bharat Panchal ( 20) and Chaitanya Tulshiram Karad ( 23), all residents of Kalepadal.
The victim Chetan Praveen Jagtap (19) has lodged an FIR in this regard. He was attacked on Sunday, 9pm
According to the police, the group was seeking revenge for the gruesome murder of their associate Sunny Hiwale. Hiwale (24), a history sheeter who was booked and jailed under MCOCA had obtained bail and was talking to his friends on April 12, when he was accosted by a gang of twelve persons and killed in full public view in Kale Padal spreading panic in the area.
The police said, that a female juvenile accused, barged into Jagtap’s residence with a chopper and attacked him. The others too were part of the conspiracy.
S Dhavale, API said the seven accused have been rounded up and investigation was on.
-
Bagga case: HC seeks Delhi Police’s response on Punjab cops’ plea
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the city police's response on Punjab police's plea to quash an FIR against them for allegedly abducting BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence earlier this month. Justice Anu Malhotra issued notice to the city police, city government and Bagga on the plea filed by Nagar in Punjab, SP Rural, Manpreet Singh.
-
Levying service charge not unfair trade practice: NRAI
The National Restaurant Association of India on Tuesday said that asking for service charge is not an unfair trade practice, and contended that once a customer is aware of such a charge and goes on to place an order anyway, the act of doing so becomes an agreement between the parties.
-
Delhi engineer found dead in Pune gorge
Pune: The four days of frantic search for the missing Delhi-based engineer Farhan Shah (24) ended on Tuesday after the rescue team recovered the trekker's body from a 350-foot gorge near Duke's Point in Lonavla during the morning hours. The body was traced by rescuers from INS Shivaji team who had joined the local police, National Disaster Response Force and Shivdurg Prathistan teams, in finding the engineer who had lost his way.
-
In jail for two years based on hearsay, says Umar Khalid
New Delhi: Activist Umar Khalid, an accused in the main conspiracy case pertaining to the 2020 communal riots in north-east Delhi, on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that he has spent two years in jail on a “baseless” charge sheet by the police and a hearsay statement by a protected witness.
-
New Delhi LG to take oath on Thursday
New Delhi: chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Vinai Kumar Saxena, will be sworn in as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, the LG office announced on Tuesday. Saxena, 64, will be administered the oath of office at Raj Niwas at 11 am by the chief justice of Delhi high court Vipin Sanghi, the LG office said. Saxena will be the first LG of Delhi from a non-bureaucratic, non-defence background.
