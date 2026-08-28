Keralam launches 'Be a Malayali for a Day' experiential tourism campaign

Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam has launched a new experiential tourism initiative, 'Be a Malayali for a Day', aimed at offering visitors an immersive experience of the southern state's culture, traditions, art and craft and way of life, Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said.

He said the campaign marked a shift from the traditional invitation to "come see Keralam" to a more immersive call to "come experience Keralam".

"Keralam already enjoys global fame in the tourism sector. The steps being taken by the state government now are aimed at taking it to the next stage. As part of this, we have launched the 'Be a Malayali for a Day' campaign," he said while speaking to PTI Videos here.

"We are making this request to global tourists visiting Keralam 'Be a Malayali for a Day'. Through this, we want to convey that Keralam is not a place to merely see and leave, but a destination to experience," the minister said.

Vishnunadh said Keralam is known for its rich diversity, picturesque natural beauty, art and craft traditions, traditional art forms, festivities and cultural diversity.

The campaign was launched as part of the government's efforts to draw tourists' attention to these aspects through experiential tourism, he said.

The minister further said the annual harvest festival Onam itself could be promoted as a tourism product as it offered visitors a diverse experience, ranging from traditional delicacies served during the Onasadya to cultural events.

Onam features a week-long series of state-organised celebrations and events, including traditional performances, festivities and events such as boat races, Pulikali and Kummattikali, Karadikali, valla sadya and so on, he said.

"Onam is one of the biggest occasions to present Kerala's rich diversity before the world," the minister said.

Vishnunadh also said steps to grant industry status to the tourism sector, a long-pending demand of stakeholders, were at the final stage.

The Tourism Department has also decided to include Keralam's cultural events and festivals in its official tourism calendar, he said.

The backwater, cultural and medical tourism, authentic Ayurvedic tourism and so on are among the other focus areas of the Tourism Department, the minister added.

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