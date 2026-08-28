According to the complaint filed by the owner of the dead dog, Boreppa, the incident took place around 11.15 am on Friday when Boreppa, a resident of Nadavalli, was taking his cattle for grazing along a public road. A brown-coloured male dog was following him.
When they reached near Lingamurthy’s house, the dog got into a fight with his pet dogs. Angered by this, Lingamurthy allegedly took a gun and fired at the dog, apparently believing that killing it would prevent any further trouble to his pets. The bullet hit the dog in its rear thigh, killing it on the spot.
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Home/India News/Man Shoots Dog Dead After It Fights With His Pets In Karnataka’s Shivamogga: Cops