Stray dog crushed to death in Gurugram; cops launch probe to nab accused

A stray dog was allegedly killed by four unidentified men on Sunday morning in Partap Nagar (Sector 7), police said. The canine was crushed to death while asleep outside Mehendi Park around 5.30am, according to officials familiar with the matter. Residents alleged the suspects used a boulder and sticks before taking away the dog’s body; police are verifying CCTV clips to identify them. (File photo)

A senior police official at the New Colony police station said that residents in the area checked CCTV footage after the dog went missing from its usual spot. “Several dogs usually remain outside the park during the early hours when morning walkers come to feed them,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Based on a complaint filed by residents on Monday, police registered an FIR against the four suspects under Section 325 (causing the death or permanent injury (maiming) to any animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Animal Cruelty Act.

“In their complaint, the residents alleged that one of the suspects threw a huge boulder on the dog while the remaining three assaulted the canine using sticks. The suspects then took the dog’s body, wrapped in a blanket, with them,” the senior official added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that an investigation has been initiated. “We are trying to ascertain the identities of the suspects. They will be apprehended soon,” Turan said.