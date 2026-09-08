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Six, including 3-year-old, killed as speeding truck collides with SUV in Maharashtra

The crash occurred on Monday night near Nagra village, about 4 km from the district headquarters. The victims were labourers from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026, 16:23:30 IST
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As many as six people, including a three-year-old boy, were killed and seven others were injured after a speeding truck collided with an SUV in Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said on Tuesday.

A case under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the truck driver. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))
A case under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the truck driver. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

The victims were labourers from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and were travelling to Karimnagar in Telangana for work, an official said.

Also Read | Palwal: 6 killed after van carrying pilgrims collides with truck on KMP eway

The grisly crash occurred on Monday night near Nagra village, about 4 km from the district headquarters, Inspector Vaibhav Pawar of Gondia Rural police said.

The truck driver, Mohsin Khan (32), a resident of Gondia, crashed into the SUV coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Also Read | 7 die, 5 injured as bus collides head-on with truck in Assam: Police

The deceased were identified as Kiran Santosh Vaidhy (26), Santosh Matre (38), Sushila Matre (35), Rupsen Tejlal Satyakar (35), Jyoti Rupsen Satyakar (32) and three-year-old Aarush Matre, all residents of Kirnapur tehsil of MP's Balaghat district.

Also Read | Pick-up vehicle collides with electricity poll, 3 dead: Police

A case under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the truck driver.

 
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