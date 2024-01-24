Six Indians to be part of French marching squad on Republic Day

Six Indian soldiers from the French Foreign Legion, an elite cadre consisting of foreign volunteers in the pay of France, will be a part of the 95-member French military contingent taking part in the 75th Republic Day parade, which will have French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest, officials said on Tuesday. A contingent of Women Army Medical Corps take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI)

India’s biggest ceremonial parade, which will be headlined by women in different roles, will also feature two of the 10 women army officers commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery for the first time last year, the officials said.

The French Foreign Legion in an integrated fighting force that accounts for 9,000 soldiers from 140 countries, and six volunteers from India will take part in the parade on January 26, said Captain Louis Noel, who will lead the French marching contingent. Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 MRTT (multi-role tanker transport) of the French air force will also take part in the Republic Day fly past.

“Our participation in the parade reflects the strong military partnership between India and France. It will enable us to further strengthen our military ties. The contingent, including six Indians and six Nepalis, is excited about the parade,” he said. A 33-member band from France will also take part in the parade.

The Indians in the French marching squad are Sujan Pathak, Dipak Arya, Parbin Tandan, Gurvachan Singh, Aniket Ghartimagar and Vikas Djeassegar, the officials said, seeking anonymity.

Foreign soldiers took part in the parade for the first time in 2016 when a French army contingent of 130 soldiers marched down Rajpath (now Kartavya Path). Then French President Francois Hollande was chief guest. This was followed by a United Arab Emirates contingent in 2017, a Bangladesh army contingent in 2021 and an Egyptian marching squad in 2023.

This year’s parade will be led by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area, with Major General Sumit Mehta as his deputy.

Women will take centre stage at the parade this year and 80% of all activities will involve them, Mehta said at a media briefing. For the first time, instead of the traditional military bands, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments, he said.

Women will be a part of the fly past, marching contingents and the cultural show, reflecting the government’s focus on furthering women’s empowerment. The commander of the French contingent is also a woman officer, Colonel Anne-Laure Michel, a fighter pilot, though she won’t be marching down Kartavya Path, said French air force press officer Lieutenant Romain Bresson.

Barely five months in service, Lieutenants Deepti Rana and Priyanka Sevda will lead the Swathi weapon locating radar and Pinaka rocket system display at the parade. They are among the 10 women officers commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery for the first time. “I am truly grateful to the army for giving me this opportunity. It fills me with ineffable joy and pride,” said Sevda, whose father and grandfather were in Rajasthan police.

An all-women officer contingent from the Armed Forces Medical Services will take part in the parade for the first time. “From holding the surgical knife to carrying a sword at the parade, the new role is quite challenging and rewarding,” said paratrooper and eye surgeon Major Srishti Khullar, who will lead the marching contingent.

Captain Sandhya Mahla from the Corps of Military Police will lead the all-women tri-service contingent at the parade along with Sub Lieutenant Aashu Yadav, Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Verma and Captain Sharanya Rao. The contingent will consist of women Agniveers from the three services. “Some of the women Agniveers are fresh out of training. They are fit, motivated and putting up a good show,” said Mahla.

The medium-range surface to air missile (MRSAM) system and drone jammers figure in the equipment that be showcased at the 100-minute parade for the first time alongside the staple offering of T-90 tanks, BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles, rocket systems, assault bridging systems and a variety of fighting vehicles, the officials said.

“The MRSAM system is making its debut at the parade and leading that display is a big honour for me,” said Lieutenant Sumedha Tiwari.

Lieutenant CH Enoni, a woman officer from Manipur, is one of the reserve officers for the parade. She is one of the first 10 women officers commissioned into artillery last year. Concerned about the ethnic violence in her state, she believes there’s hope for peace.

The Indian Air Force’s 144-member marching contingent will be led by a woman officer, Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur. Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, Squadron Leader Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil will be a part of the marching squad that will include 144 men.

The fly past will involve 56 military aircraft, including 29 fighter jets, some of which will be flown by women pilots. Fifteen women pilots, including six fighter pilots, will take part in the fly past. They will be flying Rafales, Sukhoi-30s and MiG-29s.

Around 77,000 spectators will witness the parade at Kartavya Path, including 13,000 special guests. These guests will include patent holders, those representing successful start-ups, best performers in various fields and those who made best use of around 30 government schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Street Vendor’s Aatmanirbhar Nidhi and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.