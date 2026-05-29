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Six killed in Karnataka’s Vijayapura over farmland dispute: Police

Police said more than 10 men arrived while Nirale family members were clearing the property for cultivation with the help of labourers in Govindapura village.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 09:38 pm IST
By Coovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
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Six people were killed after a group of armed men allegedly attacked them over a farmland dispute in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Six people were killed after armed men attacked a family and labourers over a disputed farmland in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district, police said.

Police said more than 10 men arrived while members of the Nirale family, reportedly a well-known family in Chadachan town, were clearing the property for cultivation with the help of labourers in Govindapura village.

The attackers allegedly first threw chilli powder into the victims’ eyes before attacking them with sugarcane-cutting machetes and other sharp weapons. The victims were also shot during the assault.

The deceased were identified as Chandu Nirale (56), Dundappa Nirale (65), Shivaputra Nirale (60), Rahul Nirale (35), Samarth Nirale (24) and Shabbir Nadaf (50).

“The incident occurred between 3 and 3.30 pm on Friday, while members of the Nirale family and workers were present in the field. A gang of more than 10 armed men allegedly launched a sudden attack,” Vijayapura superintendent of police Laxman Nimbargi said.

Neighbouring landowner Appugouda Golagi had allegedly opposed the transaction and warned the Nirale family against proceeding with it. The Nirale family nevertheless purchased the land and had recently begun clearing it with tractors and JCB machines for cultivation work.

Police said a search operation has been launched to trace those involved in the attack, and security has been tightened in the Bhima river belt region.

 
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