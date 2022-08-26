Six of family found dead in Ambala, say police

Six members of a family were found dead on Friday morning at their house in a village of Ambala district, Haryana, said police.

A 65-year-old man, his wife (60), their son, 34, and daughter-in-law (32) along with their two minor granddaughters, aged seven and five, were found dead, said police.

The man used to work as a daily wager while his son was working at a managerial post with a private insurance company, added the police.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Joginder Sharma said, “As per the initial investigation, the man is suspected to have strangulated his parents, wife and children before hanging himself.” The DSP said that a suicide note was recovered from the man’s pocket.

HT has seen the suicide note in which the deceased had mentioned two names — Balkrishna Thakur, his boss/reporting manager and Kavi Narula, owner of a private two-wheeler agency in Yamunanagar — alleging that they were demanding ₹10 lakh from him.

As per the note, the deceased had apprehensions that if the amount is not paid, they might harm his family and also alleged that Thakur often threatened to fire him from the job.

A relative of the deceased said that it was one of the minor girl’s birthdays on Friday and they had called the family to wish the same, but their repeated calls remained unanswered. “We informed one of the neighbours, who knocked at the door, but again there was no response. Later, he checked their rooms after walking down the stairs from the terrace and found the bodies,” the relative said.

The neighbour informed the relative and the police around 9 am.

Based on the suicide note, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Ambala Sadar police station against the two people whose names have been mentioned in the note.

The complainant, his brother-in-law, told the police that the deceased had taken ₹2.50 lakhs from him on August 23 and ₹2.60 lakhs from another relative, unsure of the reason for borrowing such a huge amount.

Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said: “On getting the information, several teams were sent to the spot. Prima Facie, there is no foul play in the deaths. An autopsy was conducted by a team of doctors and viscera samples have been collected that will be sent for testing, to ascertain the actual cause of death. Two men are being questioned and a further probe is underway. ”