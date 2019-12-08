e-paper
Six villagers in Madhya Pradesh arrested for killing tiger

The six villagers laid an electric fence two weeks ago to catch a wild boar but a tiger was trapped in it.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2019 09:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Jabalpur
The carcass of the big cat was found last week n the Motinala buffer zone of Kanha Tiger Reserve.
The carcass of the big cat was found last week n the Motinala buffer zone of Kanha Tiger Reserve.(HT Photo)
         

Six villagers have been arrested for allegedly killing a tiger whose highly decomposed carcass was found in the Motinala buffer zone of Kanha Tiger Reserve in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh, a forest officer said on Saturday.

The six villagers of two villages - Manori and Bhamori of the district laid an electric fence two weeks ago to catch a wild boar but accidentally a tiger was trapped in it, said Anjana Suchita Tirkey, deputy director, Kanha Tiger Reserve.

The villagers were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The accused also told the forest official that this was for the second time when they had laid an electric fence.

“Earlier, they were successful in catching a wild boar. Two weeks ago, they laid an electric fence and were visiting the spot daily to check the trap. Last week when they came to see the trap, they saw a tiger died of electrocution. They removed the fencing and threw the carcass of the tiger near Motinala,” said Tirkey.

Forest officials came to know about their activities during the investigation.

On Thursday morning, a forest patrol team alarmed by foul smell near Motinala buffer zone searched the area before they found the decomposed carcass of the adult tiger.

According to a forest department official, more than a dozen tigers and tigresses have been killed through electrocution and other methods of poaching so far in Madhya Pradesh this year.

