 Six workers die after portion of under-construction building collapsed in Ooty | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Six workers die after portion of under-construction building collapsed in Ooty

Six workers die after portion of under-construction building collapsed in Ooty

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 04:37 PM IST

The incident occurred at Lovedale village and victims were, identified as Sakila (30), Sangeeta (35), Bhagya (36), Uma (35), Muthulakshmi (36), and Radha (38).

Six construction workers were killed in Tamil Nadu's Ooty on Wednesday, after a portion of a building collapsed during house construction, as reported by news agency ANI.

According to Ooty Police, two workers sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Ooty General Hospital. (ANI)
According to Ooty Police, two workers sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Ooty General Hospital. (ANI)

The incident occurred at Lovedale village near Ooty and the victims were, identified as Sakila (30), Sangeeta (35), Bhagya (36), Uma (35), Muthulakshmi (36), and Radha (38).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to Ooty Police, two workers sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Ooty General Hospital, while one worker remains trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are currently in progress.

The ANI report added that the Dean of Ooty General Hospital, Padmini, confirmed the deaths of the six individuals.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On