Six workers die after portion of under-construction building collapsed in Ooty

Six construction workers were killed in Tamil Nadu's Ooty on Wednesday, after a portion of a building collapsed during house construction, as reported by news agency ANI. According to Ooty Police, two workers sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Ooty General Hospital. (ANI)

The incident occurred at Lovedale village near Ooty and the victims were, identified as Sakila (30), Sangeeta (35), Bhagya (36), Uma (35), Muthulakshmi (36), and Radha (38).

According to Ooty Police, two workers sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Ooty General Hospital, while one worker remains trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are currently in progress.

The ANI report added that the Dean of Ooty General Hospital, Padmini, confirmed the deaths of the six individuals.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)