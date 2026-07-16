Siya Goyal's father clarifies after FDA action on shop: ‘Not sealed but I am being punished…’

A couple of days after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials collected samples from his shop over suspected adulteration, Siya Goyal's father on Thursday issued a clarification, saying his shop was “not sealed.”

"“Regarding my daughter, if she is found guilty, she should be given the strictest punishment," Praveen Goyal said. (ANI)

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The FDA had on Tuesday collected samples from and issued a notice to B.G. Goyal & Company, the dry fruits and spices shop in Market Yard owned by Praveen Goyal, father of Siya Goyal. Siya is accused of 26-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal's murder. Speaking about the FDA action, Praveen told ANI news agency, “On the morning of July 14, at around 11:30 am, food department officials visited my shop and collected four samples...”

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{{^usCountry}} He said the other issue was regarding his licence, which he had recently applied for and which is expected to arrive within eight to ten days. “Until then, I have been asked to keep the shop closed, and I am complying. The shop has not been sealed...” he said. Speaking to ANI, Praveen asserted that he stands with the judiciary and backed the probe against his daughter. However, he said he has “been under stress for a long time", adding that people had been “repeatedly targeting” his family for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the other issue was regarding his licence, which he had recently applied for and which is expected to arrive within eight to ten days. “Until then, I have been asked to keep the shop closed, and I am complying. The shop has not been sealed...” he said. Speaking to ANI, Praveen asserted that he stands with the judiciary and backed the probe against his daughter. However, he said he has “been under stress for a long time", adding that people had been “repeatedly targeting” his family for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

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“Regarding my daughter, if she is found guilty, she should be given the strictest punishment. I stand with the judiciary and the law, and I will fully cooperate with the investigation,” he said. “But people are repeatedly targeting my family, and it feels as though I am being punished instead. My family is suffering because of this. I have been under stress for a long time,” he added. Siya is currently in judicial custody in connection with Agarwal's murder. Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, are accused of pushing Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

FDA action against Praveen Goyal's shop

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The FDA had visited Praveen's shop on Tuesday this week and allegedly seized food products worth ₹8.14 lakh over suspected adulteration and labelling violations, officials said on Wednesday.

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The action was taken on Tuesday as part of the FDA’s statewide “Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra” enforcement drive. Officials collected four food samples, including turmeric powder sold under the Sant and Sadhu brands, sesame seeds and soybean chunks, and seized 4,172 kg of food products. The FDA had also issued a notice to the shop, asking it to halt operations over alleged norm violations, PTI news agency reported citing officials.

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The regulatory authority said the action was taken over non-compliance with certain mandatory provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act.