Skill development scam case: Naidu’s judicial remand extended by two more weeks

A special court for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Vijayawada on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged ₹371 crore skill development scam case by two more weeks.

(File Photo)

The judicial remand of Naidu, who was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the state police, on September 9, ended on Thursday and the authorities of Rajahmundry Central Jail, where he was lodged, produced him before ACB court judge justice Hima Bindu through virtual mode.

After enquiring about his condition in the jail, judge Bindu extended Naidu’s judicial remand till October 19, after taking into consideration a memorandum submitted by the CID seeking an extension of judicial custody.

This was the third time that Naidu’s remand was extended. Earlier, it ended on September 22 and it was extended by two more days. On September 24, the remand was extended again till October 5.

On Tuesday, Naidu failed to secure any immediate reprieve from the Supreme Court. A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi refused to entertain Naidu’s plea to restrain the trial court from examining CID’s application for his custodial interrogation

The ACB court also heard the arguments on the petition filed by Naidu seeking bail in the skill development case and the one filed by the CID seeking his police custody for 10 days.

While senior Supreme Court advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey argued for the bail to the TDP president, additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, arguing for the state government and the CID, opposed the bail and sought the police custody of Naidu.

The arguments will continue on Friday as well.

In a related case, the arguments over Naidu’s petition in the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the AP Fibernet case concluded on Thursday. Senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal argued for Naidu and advocate general Sriram Subrahmanyam for the government.

The high court bench reserved the judgement, after the conclusion of the arguments.