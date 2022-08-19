SKM begins Dharna in Lakhimpur demanding removal of MoS Mishra

Farmers’ rights outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday started a 75-hour-long dharna in Lakhimpur city to press for various demands, including the sacking of Union minister of state Ajay Kumar Mishra, the father of Ashish Mishra, who is an accused in the violence in last year protest against the now withdrawn farm laws that left eight people dead.

“During the 75-hour-long dharna in Lakhimpur, farmers will chalk out further strategy to fulfil their long pending demands, including the MSP guarantee law and stopping privatisation of electricity supply,” said Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Tikait (BKU-Tikait) at Rajapur Mandi Samiti, where the dharna is being held.

Tikait said the dismissal of minister Mishra from the Union cabinet tops the list of demands of SKM leaders and the dharna would conclude on August 20 after SKM leaders draw up a joint resolution.

BKU’s national organisation secretary, Bhudev Sharma, and other prominent farmer leaders are also participating in the dharna, said BKU-Tikait disrict president, Dilbagh Singh Sandhu.

Farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana congregated in large numbers at the dharna venue.

Avtar Singh Mehlo, state vice-president of BKU (Lakhewal), Punjab, who was with Tikait, said: “The proposed electricity bill, 2022, is totally anti-farmer as it would snatch away powers from states like Punjab and Haryana, which provided free electricity to farmers for agriculture purposes.”

“The bill will make electricity costlier for farmers who are already hit by inflation,” he added.

Social activist Medha Patkar, who also arrived to participate in the farmers’ agitation, pressed for the fulfilment of farmers’ demands

Elaborate security arrangements were ensured in and around the Mandi Samiti with the deployment of police and PAC personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)