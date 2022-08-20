SKM calls off Lakhimpur stir

The 75-hour long agitation of farmer union Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the local Rajapur Mandi Samiti in Lakhimpur city was called off on Saturday after the intervention of the officials.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and SKM member Darshan Singh Pal submitted two memorandums to Kheri district magistrate (DM) Mahendra Bahadur Singh to be forwarded to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With this, the SKM also did not proceed with the planned road march scheduled for Saturday.

Kheri DM said, “An agreement has been reached. A meeting between farmer leaders and the state government will be arranged in September first week.” The DM also thanked the farmers for maintaining peace and order during the three-day agitation period.

Announcing the culmination of the agitation, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said: “The agitation started with farmers coming to the venue on August 17 evening. They will leave the Mandi Samiti premises by August 21 morning which means the agitation roughly lasted 90 hours.”

“The sit-in protest at Rajapur Mandi Samiti has been called off and not the agitation,” an SKM leader clarified.

Tikait and Darshan Pal Singh said that SKM leaders will meet on September 6 in Delhi where a future course of action will be chalked out.

Earlier the farmer leaders raised the issue of Tikunia violence and demanded dismissal of minister of state (MoS), home, Ajay Kumar Mishra. They also demanded withdrawal of cases against farmers and releasing the four farmers in jail. The other demands of the farmers included a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support price) and withdrawal of the electricity bill.The administration had made heavy security arrangements in view of SKM’s proposed road march.

“We are satisfied with the assurances of the district authorities so the SKM decided to call off the road march,” Tikait said.

