 SKM's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' allowed under these conditions. Check details | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / SKM's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' allowed under these conditions. Check details

SKM's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' allowed under these conditions. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 13, 2024 06:16 PM IST

The rally will be held on Thursday at Delhi's historic Ramlila Ground.

While Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has been granted permission to go ahead with its day-long ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat,’ scheduled to be held at Delhi's historic Ramlila Ground on Thursday, the Delhi Police, as per a report, gave no objection certificate (NOC) only after farmer leaders agreed to certain conditions put forth by it.

Farmers during their ongoing protest, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district. (PTI)
Farmers during their ongoing protest, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district. (PTI)

Also Read: SKM terms ‘Zero FIR’ eyewash, to hold ‘mahapanchayat’ in Delhi on March 14

The agreement was signed between Delhi Police and senior SKM members P Krishna Prasad, Hanan Mollah, Prem Singh Gehlawat, and Ashish Mittal, the report said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What are the conditions?

Earlier farmer leaders had claimed that cultivators from several states will converge in the national capital, with more than 50,000 from Punjab alone. Under the agreement, however, not more than 5,000 participants will be allowed at the venue. The ground is said to have a capacity of around 1.25 lakh.

Also Read: Mahapanchayat calls for uniting SKM factions

Also, no instigating or intimidating speech shall be made, and no processions are to be taken out after the mahapanchayat. If an inflammatory address is made, the public address system will be switched off and speakers removed from the stage.

Further, the rally must conclude by 3 pm on the day, and no person associated with it can spend the night in the city, both before and after the event.

Traffic advisory issued

Meanwhile, on the eve of the mahapanchayat, the Delhi Traffic Police released a traffic advisory, alerting the commuters about the traffic regulations and diversions of routes.

The advisory states that the movement of traffic will be regulated from 6 am to 4 pm on select routes, and diversions could be imposed on a few other roads starting 6 am. People, therefore, must plan their commute accordingly, it said.

 

 

 

 

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Floor Test LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On