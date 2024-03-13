SKM's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' allowed under these conditions. Check details

While Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has been granted permission to go ahead with its day-long ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat,’ scheduled to be held at Delhi's historic Ramlila Ground on Thursday, the Delhi Police, as per a report, gave no objection certificate (NOC) only after farmer leaders agreed to certain conditions put forth by it. Farmers during their ongoing protest, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district. (PTI)

The agreement was signed between Delhi Police and senior SKM members P Krishna Prasad, Hanan Mollah, Prem Singh Gehlawat, and Ashish Mittal, the report said.

What are the conditions?

Earlier farmer leaders had claimed that cultivators from several states will converge in the national capital, with more than 50,000 from Punjab alone. Under the agreement, however, not more than 5,000 participants will be allowed at the venue. The ground is said to have a capacity of around 1.25 lakh.

Also, no instigating or intimidating speech shall be made, and no processions are to be taken out after the mahapanchayat. If an inflammatory address is made, the public address system will be switched off and speakers removed from the stage.

Further, the rally must conclude by 3 pm on the day, and no person associated with it can spend the night in the city, both before and after the event.

Traffic advisory issued

Meanwhile, on the eve of the mahapanchayat, the Delhi Traffic Police released a traffic advisory, alerting the commuters about the traffic regulations and diversions of routes.

The advisory states that the movement of traffic will be regulated from 6 am to 4 pm on select routes, and diversions could be imposed on a few other roads starting 6 am. People, therefore, must plan their commute accordingly, it said.