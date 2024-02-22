Mahapanchayat calls for uniting SKM factions

Farmers unions and all khaps of Jind district on Tuesday took part in a mahapanchayat at Uchana in the district and urged both the factions of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to get united by setting aside their personal differences for the larger interest of the farmers and labourers. Farmers unions and all khaps of Jind district on Tuesday took part in a mahapanchayat at Uchana in the district and urged both the factions of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to get united by setting aside their personal differences for the larger interest of the farmers and labourers. (PTI)

Om Prakash, who heads the Kandela Khap, said that they have passed four resolutions- setting up of a pucca morcha at Uchana highway, restoration of internet ban, release of farmers detained during the ongoing farm agitation and removal of barricades stocked up Haryana police across the state.

“We have unanimously decided to start a pucca morcha at Uchana, where people from Jind district will sit on dharna for an indefinite period of time. We have urged the police to remove barricades so that people can visit their fields and bring fodder for the animals. A week is left for the commencement of board exams and we requested the government to restore internet services so that students can avail online information. The farmers have been detained by police while implicating them in false cases and they should be released at the earliest,” he added.

Balbir Singh, state president of All India Kisan Sabha said that all the unions and khaps have urged both the factions of the SKM to sort out their differences and come on one platform for the sake of farmers and labourers.

“This is not a fight for the fulfilment of personal interests but for the generations of farmers and labourers. The entire government machinery is against the protesters and if both the factions won’t come on one platform, the government will not accept farmers’ demands,” he added.

Senior Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Azad Palwa said that despite police initiating Section 144 (barring assembly of five or more persons) in the district, farmers in Haryana are taking part in the protest actively.

Women farmers take out tractor march in Rohtak

Farmers led by women and youths took out a tractor march from Dhamar village to Titoli village in Rohtak. The farmers started a pucca morcha at Titoli village in Rohtak since February 13 in support of Punjab farmers.

Kundu Khap president Jaiveer Kundu said that farmers from Rohtak will move towards Delhi when Punjab farmers enter the state.

“ Women and youths have been coming in large numbers at the protest site,” he added.

Jind farmers on Tuesday occupied Khatkar toll plaza in Jind on the Patiala-Delhi highway “to ensure safe passage for Punjab farmers camping at Khanauri border”.