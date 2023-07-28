Atiq Ahmad's sister seeks custody of slain gangster's sons lodged in Child Protection Home

Atiq Ahmad's sister has moved an application before a judicial magistrate seeking custody of two minor sons of Atiq, who are lodged in a Child Protection Home at Rajroopur, Prayagraj. Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf were killed in April this year while in police remand. Atiq’s wife Shaishta Parveen is on the run. Atiq Ahmad

The two minor sons of Atiq are currently residing in Rajrooppur juvenile home They even participated in their father and uncle's funeral.

Atiq Ahmad's five children

Atiq, who had 101 criminal occurrences in UP, was married to Shaishta and had five children.

The eldest son, Umar, is currently held in Lucknow district jail, while the second eldest son, Ali, is jailed in Naini, Prayagraj. Umar was imprisoned in August last year after voluntarily surrendering himself to the Lucknow CBI court for investigation in a kidnapping and torture case involving a Lucknow realtor named Mohit Jaiswal. On the other hand, Ali was arrested and jailed at the Naini central prison in the same month on an extortion charge. Despite obtaining bail for that case, he remains in custody due to another pending criminal case.

Asad Ahmed, Atiq Ahmad's 19-year-old son, who was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi, had no prior criminal cases against him until February 24. However, CCTV footage allegedly shows him leading a group of assassins to murder Umesh Pal, a lawyer who had been causing trouble for his father. Asad was seen coming out of a white SUV and indiscriminately firing at Umesh Pal and his police guards, as per police reports.

Umesh Pal was the key witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Raju Pal in Prayagraj on January 25, 2005. Both Atiq Ahmad and Khalid Azeem were the prime accused in that case.

