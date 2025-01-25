Slain J&K cop Humayun Bhat awarded gallantry medal for 'rare courage' during 2021 encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Police deputy superintendent Humayun Bhat, who lost his life during a 2023 encounter with terrorists in south Kashmir, was posthumously awarded the President's Police Medal for Gallantry for his courageous actions during a 2021 gunfight. Jammu and Kashmir Police deputy superintendent Humayun Bhat was killed in the encounter in 2023.(File)

The commendation adds to the accolades of the brave officer, who was earlier honoured with the Kirti Chakra, the nation's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, announced on the eve of last year's Independence Day.

Aged just 32, Bhat was one of four personnel who lost their lives in a fierce confrontation with terrorists on September 13, 2023. He is survived by his wife Fatimah and their infant son Ashar.

Alongside Bhat, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Sepoy Pardeep Singh also sacrificed their lives during the intense gunfight in the mountainous region of Kokernag, south Kashmir.

"Himu", as Fatimah calls him, "will inspire generations to come. He was not only intelligent, courageous and wise but also a visionary, driven by a profound sense of liberation and progress."

She was reacting to the news of her husband being honoured for his gallantry.

Bhat received the gallantry medal for displaying "rare courage" during an encounter on June 29, 2021. His notable actions included playing a key role in neutralising a top local commander of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified as Abrar, as well as a Pakistani terrorist on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had received credible intelligence regarding an impending terror attack on the national highway, prompting the establishment of joint checkpoints with the Central Reserve Police Force.

During a routine stop at the Parimpora checkpoint, officers questioned the occupants of a suspicious vehicle. When the individual in the back seat attempted to reach for a grenade, the police acted swiftly and apprehended him on the spot.

The suspect was confirmed to be Abrar, a notorious LeT commander. He subsequently led the police to his hideout, where an unidentified Pakistani terrorist opened fire on the security forces, resulting in a fierce gunfire exchange that ended with both terrorists being killed.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of two AK-47 rifles. Abrar had been involved in multiple attacks against security forces and civilians.

This recognition for Bhat serves as a testament to his bravery and dedication in the line of duty, honouring his legacy and sacrifice in the fight against terrorism in the region.