Slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s wife alleges conspiracy, says ‘nobody protected him’

The wife of Rahul Bhat, a government employee who was shot dead by terrorists a day ago inside his office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, said there was some conspiracy behind his killing.

According to a report by news agency ANI the terrorists must have spoken to some people for information before killing him. "He (Rahul Bhat) used to say everyone behaves nicely with him and nobody can harm him," she said, adding, "Yet nobody protected him."

"They (terrorists) must have asked someone about him, otherwise, how would they have known," she further said.

There was widespread anger and grief in the Valley over the killing with members of the Kashmiri Pandit community staging protests at several places. Bhat was shot dead inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday by terrorists with suspected links to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Earlier in the day, Bhat's mortal remains reached his home, and the final rites took place in presence of hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits along with the family.

The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of Kashmiri Pandit living in the Valley, with the community members, including Bhat's family, accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of not doing enough for them.

His father Bitta Jee Bhat, a retired police officer, called for a high-level probe into how the killers entered a government office and executed the crime. “My son’s killers must be brought to justice,” the father said.

"You (BJP) have formulated a plan to get young Kashmiri Pandits killed in the name of giving them jobs and rehabilitating them," Soon Nath, a relative of Bhat, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bhat had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11.

Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community have been raising concerns over their security through occasional protests in the Valley. They allege the government is just using them for their politics in the name of rehabilitation of the community.

(With agency inputs)

