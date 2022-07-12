Slight respite from rain in Telangana; Andhra on high alert

Several northern Telangana districts, which received unprecedented heavy rains till Sunday, witnessed some respite on Monday as the rainfall has subsided to a large extent.

Mutharam block of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, which received the state’s highest rainfall of 347 mm in a span of 24 hours on Sunday, recorded a rainfall of 164 mm in the past 24 hours ending 4 pm on Monday.

Similarly, Kataram block in the same district, which recorded 344.3 mm on Sunday, also witnessed a lot of respite with the rainfall coming down to 160 mm. Several other areas in Mancherial, Mulug, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, which had recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall the previous 24 hours, had witnessed a sharp fall in the rainfall on Monday.

The highest rainfall on Monday till 4 pm was Kaleshwaram (Jayashankar Bhupalpally district) - 192.6 mm, followed by Venkatapuram (Mulug district) - 178 mm, Karakagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district - 164.8 mm, Mutharam in Jayashankar Bhupalpally - 164 mm, Vemanpally in Mancherial district - 157.6 mm and Venkatapur (Jayashankar Bhupalpally) -- 155.9 mm,

“Yet, the rainfall in the state is much higher than normal. As against the normal rainfall of 6 mm, the average rainfall was 29.8 mm, an excess of 397 percent,” a bulletin from Telangana state development and planning society said on Monday.

For the second consecutive day, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting with senior officials to take stock of the flood situation in the state. An official release from the CMO said the chief minister had instructed the ministers and all the elected representatives to take all preventive measures to safeguard the people.

KCR enquired about the flood situation in Godavari river and its tributaries which have been in spate for the last two days. At the temple town of Bhadrachalam, the water level reached the second danger mark of 54 ft.

The chief minister urged people residing in low-lying areas to cooperate with the officials and move to safer places wherever required. The officials were instructed to constantly monitor the flood levels in all water bodies including tanks, lakes, dams and reservoirs in order to take necessary action.

The heavy rains for the last four days resulted in damage of several roads in north Telangana districts of Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. Reports of several streams overflowing, disrupting the transportation to several interior villages, poured in at the state control room at Secretariat in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh on high alert

In view of the growing water levels in Godavari river, the state disaster management authority has alerted the district administrations in East Godavari, West Godavari, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Konaseema districts,

According to AP disaster management authority managing director BR Ambedkar, there was in flow of 5.92 lakh cusecs in Godavari at Dowleshwaram barrage and the same quantity of water is being let out to the downstream.

He said two NDRF and three SDRF teams were pressed into service to take up rescue operations in the event of any eventuality in the flood-hit villages. He asked the people to take all precautionary measures and move to safer places.

