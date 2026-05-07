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Fake plate, erased chassis: Small car's role emerges in killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath

Police suspect the attackers used the car to force Rath’s vehicle to slow near a traffic signal.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 02:32 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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A small hatchback's role has emerged as cops probe the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, in Bengal. The car allegedly blocked Rath's white Scorpio when he was on his way back to his residence at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas. Moments later, three men on two bikes emerged and opened fire at Adhikari's aide.

A damaged glass window of a vehicle after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot at from close range by unidentified assailants, according to sources, in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.(PTI)

The small car used a fake number plate and police later traced the cloned registration number to a vehicle owned by a Siliguri resident who had recently advertised his car for sale on OLX.

Police suspect the attackers used the car to force Rath’s vehicle to slow near a traffic signal, after which the assailants riding motorcycles opened fire and fled the scene.

"A suspicious vehicle that allegedly blocked the way of Rath's car has been seized. However, the number plate attached to it was found to be fake," DGP Siddh Nath Gupta told reporters at the spot.

Also Read | 3 people detained in connection with murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide: Police

Nissan Micra used in killing?

Police suspect the assailants deliberately used a cloned registration number to avoid being tracked after the killing.

Follow here for live updates for Suvendu's aide's murder

OLX and a Siliguri registration number

It seemed that the killers copied the registration number and used it so that they could not be traced, the officer said.

Investigators later found that the registration number displayed on the seized Nissan Micra actually belonged to a different vehicle owned by a Siliguri resident, William Joseph.

Police said Joseph’s car - a separate make carrying the same licence plate number - was still parked at his home in Siliguri, around 557 km away from Madhyamgram.

Joseph reportedly told police that he had recently posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his vehicle, a detail investigators are now examining as part of the probe into how the registration number may have been duplicated.

Rath, a close aide of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was seemingly returning home to Madhyamgram from Kolkata when he was attacked. His residence is located not far from the spot where he was killed.

"The victim was brought dead with two bullet injuries on his chest, which pierced his heart, while another bullet struck his abdominal area. There was no opportunity to resuscitate him," a doctor at the hospital told PTI.

(With inputs from Joydeep Thakur, Tanmay Chatterjee and agencies)

 
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Home / India News / Fake plate, erased chassis: Small car's role emerges in killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath
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